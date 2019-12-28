Short Interest in Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) Decreases By 42.8%

Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 253,500 shares, a decrease of 42.8% from the November 28th total of 442,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arcimoto stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Arcimoto at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FUV stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 64,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.79. Arcimoto has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $7.35.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 30,418.75% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. Equities analysts expect that Arcimoto will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FUV. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Chardan Capital set a $10.00 target price on shares of Arcimoto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

