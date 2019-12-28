Short Interest in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Grows By 20.0%

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 28th total of 54,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP Charles Wayne Hancock II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $442,800.00. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,839,000 after acquiring an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. 58.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTBI. BidaskClub raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

CTBI traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.45. The company had a trading volume of 30,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,936. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.46. The company has a market cap of $828.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.67. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $48.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 27.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.37%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

