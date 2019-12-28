Short Interest in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Declines By 31.8%

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the November 28th total of 3,490,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 909,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NYSE CVA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 554,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,090. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.20, a PEG ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.26. Covanta has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.46.

Get Covanta alerts:

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.96 million. Covanta had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Covanta will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,000.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Covanta during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Covanta during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Covanta during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Covanta during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Covanta during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Covanta in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded Covanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Covanta in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.