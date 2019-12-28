Short Interest in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Decreases By 14.6%

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the November 28th total of 4,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CS. BNP Paribas raised Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,085,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $12.31. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 8.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

