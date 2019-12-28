Short Interest in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Grows By 22.0%

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,530,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the November 28th total of 15,190,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,950,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,604,650. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Devon Energy has a one year low of $19.72 and a one year high of $35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Devon Energy by 88.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in Devon Energy by 8,181.8% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.09.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

