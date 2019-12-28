Short Interest in Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) Drops By 16.1%

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the November 28th total of 35,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 141,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ETTX shares. ValuEngine lowered Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,242. The company has a market capitalization of $67.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.82, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

