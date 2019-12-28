Short Interest in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Increases By 15.6%

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the November 28th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXPD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.56.

In related news, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $14,249,543.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $1,322,268.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,383,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,622,132,000 after purchasing an additional 191,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,364,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,165,576,000 after buying an additional 546,889 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,298,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,048,000 after buying an additional 118,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,626,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,237,000 after buying an additional 20,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,521,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,974,000 after buying an additional 94,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.52. The company had a trading volume of 333,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.93. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $64.56 and a 52 week high of $81.15.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

