Short Interest in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Drops By 9.8%

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 324,900 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the November 28th total of 360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:GEOS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,386. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60. Geospace Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $17.66.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter.

In related news, EVP Robbin B. Adams sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $87,480.00. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEOS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 47.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,935,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,248,000 after acquiring an additional 620,776 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 35.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Geospace Technologies in the second quarter valued at $740,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 13.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 79.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 35,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.