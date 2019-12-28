Short Interest in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Expands By 12.3%

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the November 28th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Greif stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.41. 111,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,182. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day moving average is $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. Greif has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $50.37.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Greif’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greif will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Greif’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

GEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greif from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Greif from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $38.17.

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.86 per share, for a total transaction of $173,294.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,402.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

