Short Interest in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Decreases By 47.6%

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 937,800 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the November 28th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 89.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 38,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 18,114 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $14,664,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 611.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,005,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,283 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 3.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,615,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,233,000 after acquiring an additional 57,155 shares in the last quarter. 18.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GRIFOLS S A/S alerts:

Shares of GRFS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,829. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 0.96. GRIFOLS S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.62.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 11.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.169 dividend. This is an increase from GRIFOLS S A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. GRIFOLS S A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Banco Sabadell upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Santander upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. GRIFOLS S A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.