Short Interest in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) Expands By 28.5%

HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 840,200 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the November 28th total of 653,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE HNI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,873. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.57. HNI has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $42.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.19.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. HNI had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. HNI’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HNI will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 50.62%.

In other news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian E. Stern sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $788,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,966.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,159 shares of company stock valued at $874,401. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNI. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HNI in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in HNI by 1,883.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in HNI by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HNI by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in HNI during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

About HNI

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

