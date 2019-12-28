Short Interest in IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Drops By 13.8%

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the November 28th total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

IDYA traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,347. The company has a quick ratio of 18.86, a current ratio of 18.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $16.90.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.12. On average, research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on IDYA. Oppenheimer began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

