Short Interest in Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) Expands By 36.7%

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 170,600 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the November 28th total of 124,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

IO stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $8.99. 67,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,575. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. Ion Geophysical has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $135.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 3.94.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Ion Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 2,205.52% and a negative net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $53.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ion Geophysical will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ion Geophysical in the second quarter valued at $178,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 1,672.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 64.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ion Geophysical in the second quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 190.6% in the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 61,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 40,277 shares during the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IO. ValuEngine lowered Ion Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

Ion Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ion Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit