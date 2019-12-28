Short Interest in Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) Expands By 36.7%

Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 170,600 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the November 28th total of 124,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

IO stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $8.99. 67,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,575. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. Ion Geophysical has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $17.46. The firm has a market cap of $135.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 3.94.

Get Ion Geophysical alerts:

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Ion Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 2,205.52% and a negative net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $53.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ion Geophysical will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ion Geophysical in the second quarter valued at $178,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 1,672.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 64.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ion Geophysical in the second quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ion Geophysical by 190.6% in the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 61,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 40,277 shares during the last quarter. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IO. ValuEngine lowered Ion Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

Ion Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ion Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.