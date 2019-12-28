Short Interest in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Rises By 30.3%

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 401,800 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the November 28th total of 308,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,021 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total transaction of $492,811.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,109.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Wright sold 3,000 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $316,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,448.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,123. 22.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 714.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JBSS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

JBSS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.48. 40,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.61. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1 year low of $53.12 and a 1 year high of $107.86.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $217.85 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 18.95%.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

