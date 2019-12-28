Short Interest in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Drops By 47.4%

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the November 28th total of 159,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. ValuEngine lowered LightPath Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered LightPath Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

NASDAQ LPTH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.69. 89,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,186. LightPath Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $17.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.04.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LightPath Technologies stock. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) by 80.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank owned 0.67% of LightPath Technologies worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

