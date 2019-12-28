Short Interest in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Rises By 18.5%

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the November 28th total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 225,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

OPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

OPI stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.75. 196,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,946. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.66. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $23.36 and a 1-year high of $35.62.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.07 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,447,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,656,000 after acquiring an additional 367,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,639,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,862,000 after acquiring an additional 36,857 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 15.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,051,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,205,000 after acquiring an additional 138,316 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,016,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,702,000 after acquiring an additional 30,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 96.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 809,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,263,000 after acquiring an additional 397,349 shares during the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

