Short Interest in OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) Drops By 51.6%

OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the November 28th total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 512,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.41% of OpGen as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OPGN. Aegis set a $20.00 price target on OpGen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded OpGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. OpGen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

Shares of OpGen stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.31. 262,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,269. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.64. OpGen has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($3.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. OpGen had a negative net margin of 397.44% and a negative return on equity of 662.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

