Short Interest in Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) Drops By 71.4%

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:OXBR) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the November 28th total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other Oxbridge Re news, CEO Sanjay Madhu acquired 30,000 shares of Oxbridge Re stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Oxbridge Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of Oxbridge Re stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.74. 8,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,063. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96. Oxbridge Re has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.93.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers.

