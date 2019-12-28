Short Interest in Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) Decreases By 18.3%

Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 229,700 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the November 28th total of 281,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 122,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of PULM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. 53,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,069. The company has a market cap of $16.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.32. Pulmatrix has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.85.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pulmatrix stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of Pulmatrix worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PULM. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Sunday, November 10th.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

