Short Interest in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) Declines By 9.9%

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 766,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the November 28th total of 850,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Relx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 750.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RELX stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 294,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,778. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Relx has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $25.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.44.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

