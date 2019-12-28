Short Interest in South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Rises By 34.1%

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the November 28th total of 34,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPFI. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in South Plains Financial in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in South Plains Financial in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in South Plains Financial in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in South Plains Financial in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in South Plains Financial by 1,422.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. 20.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ SPFI traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $20.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,433. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45. South Plains Financial has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $40.68 million for the quarter. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 11.04%.

