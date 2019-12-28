Short Interest in Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) Drops By 9.5%

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the November 28th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Town Sports International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In other Town Sports International news, major shareholder Hg Vora Capital Management, Ll sold 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $6,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Walsh acquired 21,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $37,854.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,521,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,438,617.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,001,884 shares of company stock worth $10,503,297 in the last three months. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLUB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Town Sports International by 6,018.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 266,183 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Town Sports International during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Town Sports International during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Town Sports International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 60,887 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Town Sports International during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLUB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 94,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,642. Town Sports International has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1.82.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.61 million. On average, research analysts expect that Town Sports International will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Town Sports International

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

