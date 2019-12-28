Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Short Interest Update

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the November 28th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicom by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Silicom by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 205,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicom by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 530,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,748,000 after acquiring an additional 16,631 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Silicom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SILC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.91. 8,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,114. The company has a market cap of $248.83 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.66. Silicom has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $40.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 million. Silicom had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Silicom in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Silicom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

