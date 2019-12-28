SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) Short Interest Update

SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the November 28th total of 9,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SSNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SilverSun Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of SilverSun Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SilverSun Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SilverSun Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SSNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of SilverSun Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSNT traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $4.00. 99,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,057. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SilverSun Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.22.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning software for the financial accounting requirements, as well as offers training, technical support, and professional services. The company also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers.

