Silverway (SLV) Trading Down 32.9% This Week

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Silverway token can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00006049 BTC on exchanges including CoinLim, BitMart and Coinsbit. Silverway has a total market capitalization of $44.27 million and $1.11 million worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Silverway has traded 32.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Silverway alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,324.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.33 or 0.02832717 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001720 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00524563 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005846 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Silverway Profile

Silverway (SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform . Silverway’s official website is silverway.io . Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Silverway Token Trading

Silverway can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CoinLim and Coinsbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Silverway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Silverway and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.