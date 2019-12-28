SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded SJM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded SJM from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SJM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

SJMHF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. SJM has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $1.37.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau Special Administrative Region, the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

