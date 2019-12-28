Spectiv Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, Spectiv has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. Spectiv has a total market capitalization of $40,608.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectiv token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectiv alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00187113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.84 or 0.01295808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025672 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00119963 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Spectiv Token Profile

Spectiv’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,591,430 tokens. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectivvr.com

Buying and Selling Spectiv

Spectiv can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.