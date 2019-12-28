Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 128 ($1.68).

SPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 115 ($1.51) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 149 ($1.96) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Monday, September 9th.

SPI traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 139 ($1.83). 250,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15. Spire Healthcare Group has a one year low of GBX 95.25 ($1.25) and a one year high of GBX 141 ($1.85). The stock has a market capitalization of $557.50 million and a P/E ratio of 34.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 123.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 116.71.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

