Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.30.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPWH shares. DA Davidson set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,692.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 382,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 361,209 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 32.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 190,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 46,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 47,791 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 32.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 22,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

SPWH stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.04. 1,047,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,704. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.36.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $242.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.83%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

