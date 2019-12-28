SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SSRM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on SSR Mining from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of SSR Mining from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSR Mining from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of SSR Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.70 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.04 and a beta of -0.46. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $147.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. SSR Mining’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 17,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. 58.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

