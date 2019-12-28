Stakinglab (LABX) Price Down 33.8% This Week

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $21,423.00 and approximately $539.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for $0.0529 or 0.00000720 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00643078 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007536 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000307 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00001108 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000620 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 2,028,312 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

Stakinglab can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

