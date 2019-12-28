Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on STMP. ValuEngine raised shares of Stamps.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $62.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.00.

STMP opened at $84.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Stamps.com has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $207.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.53.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.37. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $136.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.19 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stamps.com will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Stamps.com news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $86,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $927,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stamps.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 20.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,485,000 after purchasing an additional 31,057 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,472,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,619,000 after purchasing an additional 197,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Stamps.com by 116.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 40,351 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

