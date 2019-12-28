Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 315,600 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the November 28th total of 390,500 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on Standard Motor Products in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

In other Standard Motor Products news, Chairman Lawrence I. Sills sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $772,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 627,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,354,450.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Tesoro sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $34,452.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,301 shares of company stock valued at $3,310,930. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMP stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.40. 52,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,129. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.91. Standard Motor Products has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.11 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Standard Motor Products will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.