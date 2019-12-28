Status (SNT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $17.65 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. Status has a market cap of $31.81 million and approximately $17.65 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Radar Relay, ABCC and Koinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00185567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.21 or 0.01282294 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025645 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00123391 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status’ launch date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Status is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Status Token Trading

Status can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Bithumb, IDEX, Upbit, Gatecoin, Ethfinex, ChaoEX, Liqui, DEx.top, Tidex, Bittrex, OTCBTC, Kucoin, CoinTiger, OKEx, GOPAX, Binance, Kyber Network, ABCC, IDCM, DragonEX, Livecoin, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Neraex, Radar Relay, Koinex, Bancor Network, OOOBTC, Huobi, Poloniex, Ovis, BigONE, TOPBTC, DDEX, IDAX, Gate.io and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

