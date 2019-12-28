Stealth (XST) Price Hits $0.0611 on Major Exchanges

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Stealth coin can now be bought for $0.0611 or 0.00000825 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Stealth has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $2,593.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stealth alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005062 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001371 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008558 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00053382 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 34,280,999 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stealth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.