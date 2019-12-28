StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GASS. ValuEngine downgraded StealthGas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded StealthGas from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

NASDAQ:GASS opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $144.05 million, a P/E ratio of 119.67 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40. StealthGas has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $31.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 million. On average, analysts expect that StealthGas will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in StealthGas during the second quarter worth about $34,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in StealthGas by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in StealthGas by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 538,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC increased its stake in StealthGas by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 604,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 24,149 shares during the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

