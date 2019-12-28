Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) Short Interest Update

Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the November 28th total of 2,180,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

In other news, SVP Richard J. Himelfarb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $607,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,774 shares in the company, valued at $6,304,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $116,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,960,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,253 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 22.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 75.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 102,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SF traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.74. The stock had a trading volume of 232,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.91. Stifel Financial has a 1-year low of $39.80 and a 1-year high of $63.52.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $821.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.53 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

SF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

