Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 646,400 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the November 28th total of 844,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 380,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $1,135,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 11.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 63,759 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $1,445,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $257,000. 50.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBBP stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.13. 251,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,261. Strongbridge Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $114.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. Strongbridge Biopharma had a net margin of 211.37% and a return on equity of 45.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

