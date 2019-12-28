Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 228,700 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the November 28th total of 372,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 179,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

SPH traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.00. 256,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,240. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average is $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Suburban Propane Partners has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $24.89.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The energy company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $172.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.00 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,613 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 30.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,602 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 191.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 55.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

