Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 15th

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.76. The business had revenue of C$24.66 million during the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Sunday, October 20th.

