Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the November 28th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $211,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 13,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Superior Group of Companies stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.44. 18,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,115. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32. Superior Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $202.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $89.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.66 million. Equities analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.