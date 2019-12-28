Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the November 28th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $211,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 13,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.48% of the company’s stock.
Superior Group of Companies stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.44. 18,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,115. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32. Superior Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $202.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
About Superior Group of Companies
Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.
