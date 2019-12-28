Synthetix Network Token (SNX) Market Capitalization Tops $193.85 Million

Synthetix Network Token (CURRENCY:SNX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. Synthetix Network Token has a market cap of $193.85 million and $57,429.00 worth of Synthetix Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Synthetix Network Token has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Synthetix Network Token token can now be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00016936 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00187317 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.86 or 0.01284726 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000613 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025588 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00120307 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Synthetix Network Token Token Profile

Synthetix Network Token’s total supply is 160,469,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,000,764 tokens. The Reddit community for Synthetix Network Token is /r/synthetix_io . Synthetix Network Token’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io . Synthetix Network Token’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for Synthetix Network Token is blog.havven.io

Buying and Selling Synthetix Network Token

Synthetix Network Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Tidex, IDEX, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetix Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

