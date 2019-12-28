TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

TLC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.92.

TLC stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.31 million and a P/E ratio of -11.60. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.16. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S had a negative return on equity of 147.24% and a negative net margin of 390.91%. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59 million. On average, analysts expect that TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) by 564.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,915 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S Company Profile

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX targeted delivery technology enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site.

