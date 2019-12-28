TCASH Hits One Day Volume of $768,911.00 (TCASH)

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. TCASH has a market cap of $306,580.00 and approximately $768,911.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TCASH token can currently be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. Over the last week, TCASH has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00031485 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003877 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000603 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About TCASH

TCASH is a token. TCASH’s total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TCASH’s official website is www.etherflyer.com/index.html . TCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TCASH is medium.com/@etherflyer

TCASH Token Trading

TCASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

