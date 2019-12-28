Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

TME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. New Street Research initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4,995.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,749,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,659,000 after acquiring an additional 57,596,675 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,946,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,595 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,270,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,464,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,899,000 after acquiring an additional 936,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 188.4% during the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 5,256,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TME stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $11.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,834,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,955,132. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion and a PE ratio of 59.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

