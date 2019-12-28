Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.18.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXRH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 76,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXRH traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.04. The company had a trading volume of 639,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,667. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $67.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $650.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.49 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

