The Force Protocol (FOR) Price Reaches $0.0118

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $2.88 million and $564,659.00 worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit. During the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Force Protocol alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007294 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008557 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000106 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,382,318 tokens. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.