Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Theratechnologies, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focusing on the development of therapeutic peptide products with an emphasis on growth-hormone releasing factor peptides. It’s main product EGRIFTA is used for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy which is marketed primarily in the United States, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Theratechnologies, Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on THTX. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Mackie raised shares of Theratechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Theratechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

THTX opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $228.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 0.56. Theratechnologies has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $7.29.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 11.57%. On average, analysts expect that Theratechnologies will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

