TheStreet Lowers MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) to C+

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

TheStreet lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.18.

NYSE MGP opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.50. MGM Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $33.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.46.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $226.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.30%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the second quarter worth $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 11.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 5.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,840,000 after purchasing an additional 36,348 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

