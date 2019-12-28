Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:TWM)

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Ltd (TSE:TWM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of TSE:TWM traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.47, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.15. Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$0.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.55.

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$147.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$148.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWM. Industrial Alliance Securities upped their price target on Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.80.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas liquids (NGLs) primarily in North America. The company transports ethane, propane, butane, and natural gasoline through gathering systems, processing plants, and pipelines.

